Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Office (PMO) is said to have given a go-ahead to Power Division to despatch its team of twelve officers to Denmark on a study tour from June 25, 2025 (today) under the energy transition initiative.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that Power Division in its summary to Prime Minister informed that Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) through Royal Embassy of Denmark has invited core energy management team from Pakistan for a study tour to Denmark. The objective of the study visit is to demonstrate long-term energy planning, integration of renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation in the industrial sector in Denmark.

The visit, planned from June 25 to July 1, 2023 is aimed to build capacity of relevant officers of Pakistan’s energy sector to create a holistic and responsive approach to support the green energy transition along with opportunity to benefit from core Danish competencies.

Renewable energy and green transition: Pakistan, Denmark reaffirm commitment

Following officers are supposed to be part of delegation for the “summer” study tour:- (i) Arshad Majeed Mohmand, (Additional Secretary); (ii) Muhammad Farhan (Section Officer); (iii) Syed Burair Zaidi, Deputy Manager Finance Planning (CPPA-G); (iv) Saad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Manager Planning/ Forecasting; (v) Sheeraz Anwar Khan, Director Wind (AEDB); (vi) Muhammad Yasin, Deputy Director, Renewable (AEDB); (vii) Aadil Balti, Deputy Director, Forecasting (AEDB); (viii) Ahmad Miraj Butt, Power System Planning (NTDC); (ix) Rehman Deputy Director, MIRAD (IESCO); (x) Mohsin Ehsan, Finance Director (IESCO); (xi) Abdul Majid Jatoi, Deputy Director, MIRAD(HESCO) and (xii) Hasnan Haider, Deputy Director (Technical) K-Electric.

Insiders claim that Power Division’s top brass included those officers in the visiting team who are dealing energy transition.

Prime Minister Office, sources said, has approved the proposal of Power Division subject to the condition that there shall be no financial liability on part of the GoP.

The proposed visit is part of the activities being carried out under an MoU signed between Power Division and Royal Danish Embassy namely study tour to Denmark by the Pakistani Energy Authorities. The signing of MOU has already been approved by the Cabinet on June 7, 2023. All associated costs, expenses in connection with study training at Denmark (including Return ticket, boarding. lodging and daily allowance) will be borne by DETI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

