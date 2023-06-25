AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Punjab CS for steps aimed at giving big boost to agriculture

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has emphasized the need to promote mechanization for agricultural development.

He was addressing online conference on revival of cotton production in Punjab on Saturday at MNS Agricultural University, Multan. He said that the economy of Pakistan depends on the successful cultivation of cotton crop.

That is why the federal and provincial governments are providing all possible resources to increase the production of cotton.

In the conference, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Aqeel, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mahmood, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mahmood, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Mohammad Anjam Ali and other stakeholders participated.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while addressing the conference said that Pakistan’s economic development is related to cotton and for the first time the provincial government through the Department of Agriculture and Local Administration is working with farmers to increase cotton production.

He further said that more funds will be provided for agricultural research in the coming years. He also appreciated the services of agricultural scientists and emphasized that they will work harder to overcome the challenges in increasing cotton.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Aqeel said that climate change has a profound effect on cotton production in Punjab. There is a need to discover cotton varieties that can tolerate high heat and water shortage.

Due to the special interest of the present government, more than 4 million acres of area has been brought under cotton cultivation in South Punjab after many years and the agriculture department is standing by the farmers to get more production per acre.

Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood said that Pakistan has the 5th position in the production of cotton at the international level and get 55 percent of foreign exchange. He said that disproportionate use of fertilizers in cotton crop 28 percent, water shortage 51 percent, weeds 52 percent and attack of harmful insects by 36 percent lead to reduction in production and due to these problems about 13 million bales are lost annually. So, need of time is to pay attention for better management of cotton.

Speaking online at the conference, China’s agriculturist Professor Dr. Rui Zhang said that the period of cotton harvest in China is 120 days while in Pakistan it consists of 8 months. He said that by using the experiences of China, Pakistan can achieve more production in a short time.

Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Faisalabad Rana Iqar Ahmed Khan while addressing the Conference said that Agricultural University took steps to establish a horticulture park with the cooperation of China under CPEC which will open new avenues for the development and promotion of cotton.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Multan Professor Asif Ali said that this year serious steps have been taken to restore cotton under which more area of cotton has been planted.

The conference was also addressed by Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Anjum Ali and progressive farmer Khalid Khokhar.

