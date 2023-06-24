KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 23, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
262,894,717 156,213,795 5,868,360,271 3,396,853,078
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,297,448,031 (1,170,736,773) 126,711,258
Local Individuals 5,461,481,357 (5,816,678,250) (355,196,893)
Local Corporates 4,859,262,197 (4,630,776,562) 228,485,635
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments