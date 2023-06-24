Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 23, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 40,065.32
High: 40,235.57
Low: 39,894.42
Net Change: 86.73
Volume (000): 59,550
Value (000): 2,781,092
Makt Cap (000) 1,428,219,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,748.02
NET CH (-) 74.85
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,457.88
NET CH (+) 0.22
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,098.79
NET CH (-) 29.48
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,953.78
NET CH (-) 38.90
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,725.46
NET CH (+) 13.19
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 3,495.95
NET CH (-) 48.30
As on: 23-June-2023
