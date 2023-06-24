KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 23, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,065.32 High: 40,235.57 Low: 39,894.42 Net Change: 86.73 Volume (000): 59,550 Value (000): 2,781,092 Makt Cap (000) 1,428,219,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,748.02 NET CH (-) 74.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,457.88 NET CH (+) 0.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,098.79 NET CH (-) 29.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,953.78 NET CH (-) 38.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,725.46 NET CH (+) 13.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,495.95 NET CH (-) 48.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-June-2023 ====================================

