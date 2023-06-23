AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee hits 6-month low, robusta edges away from record high

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 07:41pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit six-month lows on Friday as concerns over supply in top producer Brazil eased, while robusta edged further away from last week’s record high.

Raw sugar, arabica coffee steady

Coffee

  • September arabica coffee fell 2.9% to $1.6525 per lb at 1238 GMT, having hit its lowest since January at $1.6500.

  • Global coffee production in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept) is expected to grow by 4.3 million 60-kg bags from 2022/23 to 174.3 million bags as higher output in Brazil and Vietnam offsets a fall in Indonesia, the United States Agriculture Department (USDA) said.

  • Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience above average temperatures until at least the beginning of July, meaning limited risk of frost, while dry conditions should also prevail, allowing the harvest to progress.

  • Brazil’s 2023/24 coffee harvest has reached 39% of the total area by June 20, slightly below normal, consultancy Safras & Mercado found.

  • September robusta coffee fell 1.8% at $2,699 per metric tonne, edging further from last week’s record high.

  • Roasters in Brazil are considering shifting their blends towards more low quality arabica because of the price surge, market sources say.

Sugar

  • July raw sugar ???fell 1.7% to 24.50 cents per lb.

  • Speculators are liquidating some of their large long positions as the July contract’s month-end expiry looms.

  • On the wider financial market, global stocks were poised to end the week lower as investors bet on interest rates remaining higher for longer to quell inflation.

  • No rains are forecast in the largest sugar belt in top producer Brazil until at least July 5, meaning the harvest should progress well. * August white sugar fell 1.2% to $665.70 a tonne.

Cocoa

  • September New York cocoa dipped 0.1% to $3,207 a tonne. The market last week hit a seven-year high of $3,271.

  • “Near to above normal, but moderate rainfall will be favourable for Africa cocoa/coffee crops into early July,” Refinitiv Commodities Research said.

Cocoa Sugar Arabica coffee

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee hits 6-month low, robusta edges away from record high

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Read more stories