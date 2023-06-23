Arabica coffee hits 6-month low, robusta edges away from record high

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit six-month lows on Friday as concerns over supply in top producer Brazil eased, while robusta edged further away from last week’s record high.

September arabica coffee fell 2.9% to $1.6525 per lb at 1238 GMT, having hit its lowest since January at $1.6500.

Global coffee production in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept) is expected to grow by 4.3 million 60-kg bags from 2022/23 to 174.3 million bags as higher output in Brazil and Vietnam offsets a fall in Indonesia, the United States Agriculture Department (USDA) said.

Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience above average temperatures until at least the beginning of July, meaning limited risk of frost, while dry conditions should also prevail, allowing the harvest to progress.

Brazil’s 2023/24 coffee harvest has reached 39% of the total area by June 20, slightly below normal, consultancy Safras & Mercado found.

September robusta coffee fell 1.8% at $2,699 per metric tonne, edging further from last week’s record high.