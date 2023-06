Canada’s resource-heavy index dropped at market open on Friday, with declines led by energy and mining stocks, while prospects of global monetary policy tightening weighed on sentiment.

TSX falls on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.53 points, or 0.36%, at 19,511.37.