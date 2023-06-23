PPP ready to sign charter of economy: Asif Ali Zardari

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday renewed the call for charter of economy and stated that “PPP is ready to sign the charter to give a level playing field to everyone”.

Speaking to businessmen at Lahore, he stated that when his party signs the charter, other political parties will too.

“Elections are around the corner so we need this charter as soon as possible,” he underlined.

Country needs ‘charter of economy’: Zardari

He further added that “instead of aid, we want trade. This slogan enhanced our trade relations with Europe”.

He also highlighted that Iran-Pakistan pipeline was a massive opportunity for Pakistan.

“We can kick-start fuel trade with Iran, especially LPG,” he said.

PM, Zardari will select new PCB chairman: Sethi

Zardari also shared plans to visit Jhal Magsi in Balochistan to boost cotton cultivation.

“Sindh’s climate is humid and that impacts cotton quality,” he said. “On the other hand, Balochistan can reap better cotton which can fetch 2-3 times more export value.”

Pakistan can export $2 billion worth of sugar, the former president said highlighting that “there is no full circle without agriculturalists”.

Elections cannot take place in two months: Zardari

He underlined that fisheries industries of the country has massive potential.

“We are working on carbon credit in Sindh,” he said.

The former president cited that he wanted ministers to come from the business community to make a different in the country.