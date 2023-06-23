AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India drop Pujara for Windies tour, Jaiswal and Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Reuters Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 04:43pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

India have dropped top order batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the upcoming two-Test tour of West Indies in July while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the cut after stellar campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pujara, a veteran of over 100 Tests, was dropped following a poor run of form after the 35-year-old scored only 211 runs in his last six matches with one half-century to his name.

His absence leaves a spot vacant for the likes of Gaikwad or Jaiswal to step into should Shubman Gill continue to open the batting.

Jaiswal, who scored the fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls this season, scored 625 runs during the two-month tournament to finish among the top five run getters while Gaikwad finished with 590 runs.

Three key battles in the Australia-India World Test finale

Gaikwad also made headlines in November when he hammered seven sixes in an over in a first class match for his team Maharashtra.

Ajinkya Rahane, India’s top scorer in the World Test Championship final loss to Australia, has also retained his place after he returned to the squad for the one-off match at The Oval in London and will be the vice-captain.

The Caribbean tour commences with the first Test from July 12-16 in Dominica. The second Test will be played in Trinidad from July 20-24.

India also announced its one-day international squad for a three-match series in Barbados and Trinidad while the squad for five Twenty20 matches will be announced at a later date.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

IPL Cheteshwar Pujara Indian squad

Comments

1000 characters

India drop Pujara for Windies tour, Jaiswal and Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Read more stories