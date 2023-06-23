AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Enterprises says JV raises $213mn to build data centers

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India’s Adani Enterprises said on Friday that a joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its under-construction data centers.

The capital will be used to finance two data centers in the cities of Chennai and Noida, with an aggregate capacity of 67 megawatts (MW), the company said in a statement.

India’s Adani to slow down on dealmaking to focus on existing projects

The JV, called AdaniConneX, will seek to build a 1 GW clean energy data center platform by 2030, with investments planned across the country, the company added.

Lenders including ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the financing facility.

India Adani Enterprises Adani Adani Group

