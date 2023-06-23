AVN 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
Co-chair of Pak-Kyrgyz JMC to visit Pakistan through Karakorum Highway

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Social Policy Baisalov Edil along with daughter is to visit Pakistan through Karakorum Highway in his private capacity.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Social Policy Baisalov Edil, recently appointed as “Co-Chair of Pak-Kyrgyz Joint Ministerial Commission” (JMC).

He is one of the senior Ministers in the Kyrgyz Cabinet and is considered close to President Sadyr Zhaparov. He has also served as Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States (from 2019-2021).

Baisalov in his remarks conveyed a message of goodwill to Minister of Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan (co-chair of JMC from Pakistan side), underscored the importance of Pakistan as a strategically important country, underlined that, due to geographical proximity, ports of Karachi and Gwadar provided shortest route to the sea, emphasized the significance of CPEC, expressed Kyrgyz desire to avail benefits of regional connectivity offered by the CPEC and reiterated the resolve to revitalize QATT for mutual benefit of member countries.

According to sources, in an informal exchange with the Ambassador, the Minister requested facilitation for his intended visit to Pakistan in private capacity with his daughter through the Karakorum Highway. He identified two possible dates for the visit and expressed the desire to meet Khurram Dastgir Khan during his visit.

Pakistan Ambassador said that Baisalov displays immense goodwill towards Pakistan. He is considered to be an influential figure in Kyrgyz Republic due to his close ties with the leadership. Besides, being co-chair of JMC, he has an important role in pushing bilateral agenda.

Ambassador has recommended that his private visit may be given favourable consideration and he should be facilitated accordingly.

