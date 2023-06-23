AVN 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
Jun 23, 2023
Pakistan

Sindh CS says land allocated for IT varsity

Press Release Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput has said that the government is going to establish an Information Technology university for which land has been allotted.

He was addressing a programme hosted by the Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad - GCUH’s Karachi Chapter at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Sohail Rajput, who himself studied at GCUH, said that the government college got the status of a university due to the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Currently, there are many opportunities in the IT field and a lot of foreign exchange can be earned through this sector.

He proposed that the alumni association should become a strong platform and establish a fund by which scholarship can be given to the deserving students of the college.

Former Justice Ameer Hani Muslim said that the students studying from Government College, Hyderabad have excelled in various fields and achieved prominent positions in their respective departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign exchange Dr Sohail Rajput Sindh Chief Secretary IT varsity GCUH

