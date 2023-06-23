AVN 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,963 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 13,561 Increased By 15.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,179 Increased By 26.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 14,198 Increased By 23.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures gain on hot forecasts

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures gained about 4% on Wednesday on a drop in output in recent weeks and forecasts for hot weather through at least early July, especially in Texas.

Prices rose even though the gas flow to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low due to maintenance work.

In Texas, the power grid operator again projected electric use would break a record - this time on Wednesday - after forecast usage fell short of Tuesday’s all-time high as consumers heeded calls to conserve energy during an early summer heat wave.

That increased power demand should boost the amount of gas generators burn since Texas gets about half of its electricity from gas. In 2022, about 49% of the state’s power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.5 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $2.597 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states fell from a record 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May to 101.6 bcfd so far in June due in part to ongoing pipeline maintenance in the Haynesville shale in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, and other basins.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Tropical Storm Bret would remain a tropical storm as it moves west from the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days before dissipating in the Caribbean Sea around Sunday.

The NHC projected another system in the Atlantic had an 80% chance of strengthening into a cyclone over the next five days as it moves west toward the Caribbean.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from mostly near-normal from June 21-23 to hotter-than-normal from June 24-July 6.

With hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.2 bcfd this week to 98.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv’s outlook on Tuesday.

US exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

US natural gas natgas

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures gain on hot forecasts

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories