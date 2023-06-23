AVN 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
Jun 23, 2023
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,756 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,358 tonnes of import cargo and 99,398 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 79,358 comprised of 44,592 Tons of Cotainerized Cargo, 10,044 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,871 tonnes of Chickpeas & 21,851 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 99,398 comprised of 52,819 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 561 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 46,018 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8147 containers comprising of 3115 containers import and 5032 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1082 of 20’s and 824 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 187 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1070 of 20’s and 1194 of 40’s loaded containers while 232 of 20’s and 671 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Just only two ships, namely Nyk Vesta and Ren Jian 26 arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 05 ships namely, Northern Practises, One Matrix, Mtm Colorado, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, BBC Fuji and Wadi Bani Khalid have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Al-Areesh, MSC Madeleine, Maersk Hartford and Maersk Bostan sailed out to sea on Thursday morning 22nd June, 2023 and three more ships, SC-Hong Kong, Ikan Parang and Scirocco are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo through put of 161,800tonnes, comprising 98,645 tones imports Cargo and 63,155 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,075 Containers (360 TEUs Imports and 3,715 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kaifan, Sil Houette Island and Jeil Crystal &another ship, Frankfurt Express carrying Gas oil, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on today, 22ndJune, & another containers ship ‘Long Beach Express’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 23rd June 2023.

Port Qasim Karachi Port

