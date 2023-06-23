AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
EPCL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,963 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 13,560 Increased By 14.3 (0.11%)
KSE100 40,185 Increased By 32.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,201 Increased By 25.8 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Non-bailable warrants of 5 PTI leaders issued

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of five PTI leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal and others in the Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the investigation officer asked the court to issue arrest warrants of the suspects as police tried its best to arrest them but they continued to avoid the law.

The court accordingly issued the arrest warrants of former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Ghulam Abbas and PTI Chief’s nephew Advocate Hassaan Khan Niazi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mian Aslam Iqbal Anti Terrorism Court PTI leaders Askari Tower attack case

Comments

1000 characters

Non-bailable warrants of 5 PTI leaders issued

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories