Non-bailable warrants of 5 PTI leaders issued

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of five PTI leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal and others in the Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the investigation officer asked the court to issue arrest warrants of the suspects as police tried its best to arrest them but they continued to avoid the law.

The court accordingly issued the arrest warrants of former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Ghulam Abbas and PTI Chief’s nephew Advocate Hassaan Khan Niazi.

