IIUI president hosts dinner in honours of VP and deans

ISLAMABAD: Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU) hosted a dinner in honour of University Vice President and Deans.

It was attended by all the Vice Presidents and Deans. IIUI President said that team efforts are the solution to challenges and this attribute has been reflected in the recent achievements of IIUI. He said the strategic plan, and in its light academic and structural reforms, have paved the way to put the university on a new track of success.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi said a teacher is the builder of society, he is the one who nurtures the ideal citizens who serve the Society. Talking about the progress of the university, he said through our joint efforts and achievements we have established a base for the progress of this institution, now comes the most important stage to build its future and our next face of hard work has commenced.

He said the university is passing through its historic era, we have managed all the achievements with the dedication and honest efforts of Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, teaching community and non-academic officials.

He urged that internal issues of the university must not be taken outside rather we must find their solution in university. He maintained that no external interference in the matters of the university shall be allowed and nobody would be allowed to take the internal matters of the institution outside.

Thanking the government of Saudi Arabia, IIUI President said that a recent financial grant from Saudi Arabia has resulted in economic improvements of the university and it has helped us in managing the financial crisis.

On the occasion, new and innovative ideas and suggestions presented by the participants were appreciated by the President, IIUI.

