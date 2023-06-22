AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.89%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.7%)
OGDC 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TRG 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 08:26pm

Canada’s resource-heavy main index dropped on Thursday, dragged by energy and mining stocks, while rate-sensitive technology stocks fell amid interest rate hikes by major central banks.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 138.86 points, or 0.7%, at 19,567.09, after touching a three-week low.

Energy and materials dropped 2% and 0.9%, respectively, as prices of crude oil and precious metals declined.

The technology sector lost 1.4%, pressured by a rise in yields on the benchmark 10-year Canadian bond and the U.S. 10-year Treasury note.

“It looks like it’s (global monetary policy tightening) going to continue for longer until we see economies slow or inflation go down more… even the central banks that had paused, like Canada and Australia, have gone back to raising rates,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The Bank of England, Norway central bank and the Swiss National Bank have all raised interest rates on Thursday, adding to worries of prolonged tightening in monetary policy across major economies.

All eyes were on the second day of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony after he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate hikes on Wednesday.

According to analysts, minutes from the Bank of Canada’s policy meetings, released on Wednesday, made it clear that it was likely to raise rates again next month as economic data showed growth and inflation were stronger than expected.

Empire Co gained 3.3% to the top of the benchmark TSX after the food retailer posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX falls on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

China says US should act to undo negative impact of Biden’s Xi remark

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

World Bank unveils debt payment pause for disaster-hit countries

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read more stories