KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
191,359,462 155,298,019 6,677,318,646 5,208,149,075
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 363,429,297 (384,726,644) (21,297,347)
Local Individuals 4,978,108,794 (4,990,458,173) (12,349,380)
Local Corporates 4,941,329,850 (4,907,683,124) 33,646,726
===============================================================================
