Pakistan

‘Navy ready to tackle maritime security challenges’

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday said Pakistan Navy is ready to tackle maritime security challenges facing the country today.

Addressing the course participants at National Defence University in Islamabad, he underscored the need for officers to remain abreast of major geopolitical developments and technological changes occurring across the world.

Admiral Niazi paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence of the motherland. He lauded the efforts of officers and men for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during the recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year.

He emphasized that synergy remains central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force can achieve success in today's warfare single-handedly.

The naval chief appreciated the efforts of NDU for providing academic stimulus and honing the professional abilities of course participants.

The National Defence University is the apex military training institute of Pakistan, inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

