Ant Group confirms it is working on own AI large language model

SHANGHAI: A technology research and development team at China’s Ant Group is developing its own large-language model (LLM), internally called Zhenyi, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming reports in Chinese media.

There was no further information on the public unveiling of the model, however.

Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key restructuring

Chinese organisations have launched 79 large-language models (LLMs) dometically over the last three years, doubling down on efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, state-run research institutes said last month in a report.