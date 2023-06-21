4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Tuesday presented an Rs462 billion spending plan for four months – 1st July to 31st October – of the fiscal year 2023-24, with focusing on ongoing development schemes.

The budget was announced by the caretaker KP chief minister’s adviser on Finance in a press briefing on Tuesday.

No new scheme was proposed in the four-month spending plan of 1st July to 31st October 2023 of FY 2023-24, the budget documents said.

Flanked by top government officials, the adviser said the budget had been presented for four months, from July 1 to Oct 31.

The budget comprises non-development expenditures of Rs350 billion and development spending of Rs112 billion.

Of the total outlay of the budget, Rs112.385billion has been earmarked for development portfolio, while the total authorized development expenditure has been proposed Rs92.122billion, including Rs43.333billion allocated under settled ADP, Rs8.667biilion for settled district ADP, Rs37.132billion for settled FPA and Rs2.991billion for Settled Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), revealed the budget documents.

An amount of Rs8.667billion has been estimated for 20.263billion for newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rs8.667billion for NMDs ADP, Rs10.333billion under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Rs1.263billion for FPA.

The document further revealed that Rs350.041billion has been estimated for current expenditure from 1 July to 31th October 2023 while Rs309.498billion has been proposed for total current expenditure (settled) for the four month.

According to budget documents, Rs40.543billion has been proposed for Newly Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

