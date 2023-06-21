AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Amjad Ali Shah Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Tuesday presented an Rs462 billion spending plan for four months – 1st July to 31st October – of the fiscal year 2023-24, with focusing on ongoing development schemes.

The budget was announced by the caretaker KP chief minister’s adviser on Finance in a press briefing on Tuesday.

No new scheme was proposed in the four-month spending plan of 1st July to 31st October 2023 of FY 2023-24, the budget documents said.

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Flanked by top government officials, the adviser said the budget had been presented for four months, from July 1 to Oct 31.

The budget comprises non-development expenditures of Rs350 billion and development spending of Rs112 billion.

Of the total outlay of the budget, Rs112.385billion has been earmarked for development portfolio, while the total authorized development expenditure has been proposed Rs92.122billion, including Rs43.333billion allocated under settled ADP, Rs8.667biilion for settled district ADP, Rs37.132billion for settled FPA and Rs2.991billion for Settled Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), revealed the budget documents.

An amount of Rs8.667billion has been estimated for 20.263billion for newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rs8.667billion for NMDs ADP, Rs10.333billion under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Rs1.263billion for FPA.

The document further revealed that Rs350.041billion has been estimated for current expenditure from 1 July to 31th October 2023 while Rs309.498billion has been proposed for total current expenditure (settled) for the four month.

According to budget documents, Rs40.543billion has been proposed for Newly Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSDP budget development schemes KP budget budget documents KP caretaker government budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories