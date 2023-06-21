BAF supports LUMSx to make digital education accessible to all

LAHORE: The Babar Ali Foundation (BAF) has pledged its generous support for LUMSx, a digital learning platform launched by LUMS. LUMSx is offering a rich set of diverse courses across various disciplines, making education accessible across socioeconomic and geographic barriers. Through LUMSx, the University will broaden its reach to provide high-quality education.

Recently, LUMSx was formally celebrated, giving thanks to Syed Babar Ali and BAF, members of LUMS senior leadership, and the LUMSx team. Ali commended the efforts of the University to launch the initiative, saying, "I’d like to thank the Vice Chancellor DR. Arshad Ahmad and Director DR. Suleman Shahid for breathing life into LUMSx.

This platform offers the LUMS community an opportunity to learn beyond the classroom, reaffirming LUMS’ goal to not only serve its students but also to reach a much wider audience across Pakistan and beyond."

Among the rich selection of courses, ranging from Pashto and Farsi language lessons to data analytics and neuroscience, as well as health and wellness, LUMSx seeks to enhance the quality of online education by conducting research on online learning and teaching behaviors.

One of LUMSx’s pioneering projects was the development of an Urdu translation of Dr. Barbara Oakley’s renowned course, “Learning How to Learn,” which teaches students effective learning strategies.

The event was hosted by LUMSx Director Dr. Suleman Shahid, who showcased both completed courses and those in progress, highlighting the collaboration with Arbisoft as well as LUMSx’s work with centres like Continuing Education Studies and the LUMS Learning Institute. Along with Founding Pro-Chancellor Syed Babar Ali, Rector Shahid Hussain, Vice Chancellor DR. Arshad Ahmad, Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives DR. Mohammed Ali Khan, Provost DR. Tariq Jadoon, Senior Adviser for Strategic Projects Dr. Launa Gauthier, and Dean of the Syed Babar Ali School of Engineering Dr. Sabieh Anwar. Syed Hyder Ali, CEO of Bulleh Shah Packaging, was also present to represent BAF.

Dr. Ahmad highlighted the vital role LUMSx plays in the evolution of Pakistan's digital education landscape, stating, "LUMS has consistently been a trailblazer in expanding access to top-tier education and fostering a diverse community. With LUMSx, we aim to establish a benchmark for online education in Pakistan and motivate other institutions to participate."

Shahid Hussain echoed this sentiment, adding, “I am confident that LUMSx programmes will soon set the standard nationally, and the digital nature of this platform will allow us to transcend geographical limitations. LUMSx represents both a responsibility and an opportunity for all of us to propel this forward.” LUMSx courses are available for enrolment through the website discover.ilmx.org.

