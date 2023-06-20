AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Gulf bourses end mixed on China growth concerns

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 07:42pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors were cautious amid volatile oil prices and awaited more details on China’s plans to shore up its sluggish economic recovery, with Dubai and Qatar ending lower and Saudi and Abu Dhabi closing higher.

China on Tuesday cut two benchmark lending rates by 10 basis points each. The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Dubai’s benchmark index extended losses to a second straight session, ending 0.3% lower. The index was dragged down by losses in financial, utilities and industrial sectors with Emaar Properties slumping 1.2% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems dropping 0.6%.

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD slipped 1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index fell 0.2%, giving up the previous session’s gains, weighed by a 1.2% decline in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, and a 1.6% drop in Ezdan Holding.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched up 0.1%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 0.7% and Company for Cooperative Insurance climbing 2.3%.

Gulf stock markets end mixed amid China growth uncertainties

Shares of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory jumped as much as 30% to 78 riyals in its market debut from an offer price of 60 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced for a third consecutive session, rising 0.1%, buoyed by a 1.1% gain in Alpha Dhabi and a 1.8% rise in Burjeel.

“Oil prices remained volatile as Chinese economic recovery continues to fuel concerns among traders, affecting oil demand expectations,” said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged up on Tuesday with Brent crude up 0.9% at $76.78 a barrel at 1226 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.4%, extending previous session losses with financial and materials sectors trading in the red.

Commercial International Bank and Misr Fertilizers Production slipped 0.7% and 4%, respectively. Ezz Steel slumped 4.7%.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.1% to 11,431
 KUWAIT          ended flat at 7,821
 QATAR           fell 0.2% at 10,2267
 EGYPT           lost 0.4% to 17,922
 BAHRAIN         ended flat at 1,957
 OMAN            ended flat at 4,682
 ABU DHABI       added 0.1% to 9,464
 DUBAI           lost 0.3% at 3,774
======================================
