KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points in intra-day trading

There was massive selling pressure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the afternoon on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 lost nearly 700 points amid concerns over the country’s pending bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At around 3:15pm, the benchmark index was hovering around the 40,623.41 mark, a decline of 677.88 points or 1.64%. The sell-off was in sharp contrast to the earlier subdued trading at the PSX, which remained range-bound till around 1:50pm.

Across-the-board selling was, however, then witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the negative.

Experts attributed the sudden fall to the continued uncertainty over the resumption of the IMF programme, which has remained stalled since November last year.

“There are reports that as per the IMF’s Executive Board’s meeting schedule till June 29, Pakistan is not part of any agenda,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

“This has led to a negative reaction from investors.”

The expert said the prime minister’s reported statement regarding re-engagement of talks with the international lender was also seen negatively among market participants.

Last week, there was considerable activity on the IMF front, as the lender first stated it was dissatisfied with the budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

It was followed by a tit-for-tat response by the Finance Division that looked to justify its measures. However, it also categorically stated that it is looking to reach an amicable solution and complete “at least the ninth review”.

Meanwhile, experts say a revival of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped economy. The ongoing programme remains scheduled to end on June 30.

This is an intra-day update