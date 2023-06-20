AVN 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
BAFL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
EPCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
FCCL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
HUBC 65.19 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.68%)
PRL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

  • Replaces Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)
  • Pakistan retains enhanced preferences status, will continue to benefit from duty-free exports to the UK on 94% of goods exported
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jun, 2023 02:12pm

The United Kingdom’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) has now entered into effect, providing tariff reductions and simpler terms of trade to Pakistan and 64 other countries, stated a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The new scheme has replaced the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) and will help drive business between the UK and developing countries, reducing the need for aid,” the statement added.

“Under the DCTS, Pakistan has retained its enhanced preferences status and will continue to benefit from duty-free exports to the UK on 94% of goods exported. It will also remove tariffs on over 156 additional products, and simplify some seasonal tariffs.

“Some of the specific goods which benefit most from the DCTS in Pakistan include over £250 million ($320 million) of average annual exports to the UK of bedlinen and almost £100 million of jeans which will each receive a 12% reduction in import duty,” it added.

The DCTS covers 37 countries in Africa, 26 in Asia/Oceania/Middle East and 2 in the Americas. The scheme was announced last year, and legislation has since been finalised to bring it into force.

As per the statement, the total volume of trade (goods and services) between the UK and Pakistan each year currently stands at £4.4 billion ($5.63 billion).

“It is expected that £120 million ($153.6 million) in tariffs will be saved on exports to the UK under the scheme,” read the statement.

Moreover, Pakistan and other DCTS countries will be supported to participate in the international trading system through the UK’s Trade Centre of Excellence, which will provide specialist support to fully participate in the global trading system. This may include support for meeting trade standards and participating in multilateral trade forums.

“This is a major development in the trading relations between the UK and Pakistan,” said Sarah Mooney, UK’s Trade Director for Pakistan and British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi.

“This important new scheme will further strengthen the economic ties between our two great countries, helping Pakistan to bolster its exports to the UK and harness the power of trade for development,’’ Mooney added.

Exports GSP Plus scheme Pakistan UK Pakistan trade DCTS UK trade Pakistan Russian trade Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS)

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Read more stories