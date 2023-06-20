AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
World

UN special envoy for Syria to take part in Astana talks

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 09:15am

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Otto Pedersen, will take part in talks on Syria’s future in Astana, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Deputy foreign ministers from Russia, Syria, Turkiye and Iran will meet in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, on Wednesday.

EU pledges 560mn euros for Syrians fleeing war

Bogdanov also said that representatives from the observer countries that are Syria’s neighbours - Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan - will also participate in the talks.

Syria Russia UNITED NATIONS Jordan Turkiye Astana talks Mikhail Bogdanov

