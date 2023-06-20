Shehryar Afridi sent to 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case related to May 9 demonstrations.

Police produced Afridi before judicial magistrate Naveed Khan after the expiry of his two-day physical remand. The court while hearing the case registered at the Industrial Area police station rejects the police request and sent Afridi to jail on judicial remand.

At the start of the hearing, the investigation officer of the case requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused in order to conduct further investigation of him. He told the court that the extension in physical remand of the accused is required for conducting a photogrammetric test and voice matching.

Afridi’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, while arguing before the court, opposed the IO’s request.

The court rejected the police’s plea seeking Shehryar Afridi’s further physical remand and sent him to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand.

