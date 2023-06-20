Timely elections necessary for stability: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi says timely elections are necessary for political and economic stability in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan People’s Party has launched the election campaign and trying its utmost to get maximum seats in the next general elections.

Kundi said the Benazir Income Support Program is providing assistance to nine million people of the country to alleviate poverty and improve their living standard.

