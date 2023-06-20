Palm oil falls after rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday after surging 6% in the previous session, although concerns over dry weather taking a toll on global production of palm and soybeans kept the contract near six-week highs.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 9 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 3,734 ringgit ($808.75) per metric ton during early trade.

Global oil prices fell on Monday, backing off last week’s gains as questions over China’s economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts and the seventh straight drop in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States.