Robusta coffee, cocoa futures rise

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday, edging towards last week’s record high, with the recent run-up fuelled by fund buying against a backdrop of supply concerns.

London cocoa prices were also up while New York-based cocoa, raw sugar and arabica coffee futures did not treade on Monday because of a US public holiday.

August white sugar rose 0.2% to $703.60 a metric ton. China imported 40,000 metric tons of sugar in May, down 86.6% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.