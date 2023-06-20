AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
PSX holds ‘ICMA My Portfolio contest’

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in collaboration with Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) held an ‘ICMA My Portfolio contest’ for students of ICMA

The PSX ‘My Portfolio’ contest was based on the comprehensive virtual stock trading web-based app of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), which aids learning about how to invest on the stock market.

The Contest is part of PSX’s efforts to digitally enhance and increase the outreach of the Financial Literally Initiative of PSX. PSX is at the forefront to disseminate and impart investor awareness under the ambit of its Financial Literacy Initiative.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has created this web-based application which is available on the PSX Date Portal for anyone wanting to learn the ropes of stock trading.

The My Portfolio web-app is designed for students, employees, business persons, market enthusiasts and the general public, who wish to learn more about and practice investing.

It is an ideal tool enabling creation of different portfolios and seeing the results of investment strategies in the stock market. To put it briefly, users of this platform can learn about stocks & their symbols, dividends, and commissions, among other aspects of investing on the stock market.

Through this tool, participants also learn about their portfolio dashboard, diversification, and gauge their profits and losses.

Through My Portfolio, (the prospective) investors can invest virtually on the stock market in real time with all resources of the stock market including stock symbols, stock quotes, and indices available to them.

However, the greatest advantage for investors in this web-app is that they can invest through virtual cash. There are currently over 16,000 users benefiting from this virtual trading web-based application.

Recently, PSX in collaboration with ICMA Pakistan, held the ICMA My Portfolio contest for students of ICMA to make learning about investing in the stock market a fun activity. The competition was held in the current month where approximately 100 participants took part in the contest to test their knowledge of investing and to win prizes against their investing skills.

The prize distribution ceremony for the contest was held Monday. Prizes were awarded based on various categories of the activity such as most active participant or most diversified portfolio. The runners up were also given prizes.

The top three winners were awarded based on the highest returns on their portfolios. The prizes included shields, certificates as well as gift bags for the winners and runners up. It was a productive event with a speech delivered on the Contest by the Executive Director, ICMAP, while the prizes were presented by both the MD PSX, Farrukh Khan, as well as the Executive Director, ICMAP.

