AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil’s Lula to talk trade with Macron on France, Italy trip

AFP Published 19 Jun, 2023 07:49pm

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday he would talk to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the “hardening” of the European Union’s terms for a trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur.

The veteran leftist made the comment in an interview as he prepared to leave for a trip to Italy, the Vatican and France, during which he will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

“I’m going to have lunch with Macron. I want to talk about the hardening of the EU-Mercosur deal,” Lula told public broadcaster TV Brasil.

Musk, Macron headline France technology show

“The EU can’t try to threaten Mercosur with sanctions if we don’t do this or that. If we’re strategic partners, you can’t make threats… you have to help.”

The EU and the Mercosur nations – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – are trying to finalize a trade deal they sealed in 2019 after two decades of negotiations.

But ratification by the EU’s 27 members has stalled, notably over European concerns about Mercosur countries’ environmental protections – particularly in the Amazon rainforest, where deforestation surged under Lula’s predecessor, far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The EU has proposed a so-called “side letter” with environmental guarantees.

But although Lula, who took office in January, has cast himself as the anti-Bolsonaro on environmental policy, he has been vocal in his criticism of the EU’s new demands.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said last week at a meeting with Lula in Brasilia that she was optimistic the deal could be finalized by the end of the year.

However, Lula told her Brazil still had “concerns.”

Lula, who will meet Pope Francis Wednesday, said he wanted to talk to the pontiff about “the problem of inequality” and efforts around a peace process to end the Ukraine war.

In France, Lula will participate Thursday and Friday in a summit of some 50 world leaders on global financing to tackle the interlinked challenges of climate change and poverty.

He is also due to give a speech on the environment Thursday at a star-studded concert in front of the Eiffel Tower featuring Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

france Italy Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil’s Lula to talk trade with Macron on France, Italy trip

KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Defence, critical tech on agenda as India’s Modi heads to US for landmark visit

Airbus wins record 500-plane order from India’s budget carrier IndiGo

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

‘Give us 5 years’: Bilawal vows to develop ‘every corner of Karachi’

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

Read more stories