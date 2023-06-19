India approves procurement of US MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones

NEW DELHI: India’s defence ministry has approved the procurement of US-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

India will buy 31 drones made by General Atomics worth slightly over $3 billion, one of the sources said. India’s defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The defence ministry’s initial clearance for the procurement comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for a state visit to the US next week.

According to the two sources, Indian defence ministry’s apex body for capital procurement met on Thursday to approve the deal, which is expected to be announced when Modi meets US President Joe Biden next week.

Biden has made deepening defence ties with India a priority to counter China’s growing dominance, and has offered to collaborate on military technology even though the two countries lack a formal security alliance.

The ministry’s “Acceptance of Necessity” is the first step in the procurement process, which now needs clearance from Modi’s cabinet.

The US government approved the sale of 30 drones to India more than two years ago, but the Indian defence ministry had been sitting on the decision.