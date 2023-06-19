AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
NAB team: LUMHS refutes report

Recorder Report Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

HYDERABAD: In response to a news appearing in social media regarding arrival of NAB Team at LUMHS Diagnostic & Research Laboratory, it is to inform that the said news is entirely fake and being circulated to defame the University by those officers of Liaquat University Hospital who have been involved in corruption and misappropriation of funds previously.

The Vice Chancellor has been working hard to refrain the said corrupt mafia from misappropriation of funds, misuse of powers, and has saved an amount of Rs 60 Million by stopping salary to the ghost employees and sanctioning any amount to the fake contractors which was used to be a routine practice of some previous officials posted in hospital.

Such news with malicious intention is being circulated by those corrupt officials in coordination with one of the media personnel, who was used to be beneficiary of that corrupt system.

The management of this University has identified the people behind circulating this news, and reserves the right for Legal action against them.

