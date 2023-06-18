AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 18, 2023
England 28-2 as rain halts opening Ashes Test for second time

Reuters Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 08:14pm

BIRMINGHAM: England were shell-shocked after losing two wickets in three overs as Australia took advantage of favourable conditions in a brief restart between rain delays to wrest back the momentum in the series-opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England were 28-2 when rain stopped play, a lead of 35 runs, after Australia were bowled out for 386 before lunch in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 393. Usman Khawaja scored 141 runs - his first Test century in England.

When play was first halted opener Zak Crawley was seven not out while Ben Duckett was on 18, but both departed in quick succession after the restart as Australia’s fast bowlers found dangerous movement in fast-fading light.

Evergreen Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Broad

Pat Cummins dismissed Duckett for 19 after Cameron Green pulled off a spectacular diving catch in the slips, his second blinder in as many weeks after his involvement in the dismissal of India’s Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship final.

Three balls later, fellow opener Crawley (7) followed him off the field after edging a Scott Boland delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

With rain falling, their replacements Ollie Pope and Joe Root, both yet to get off the mark in the second innings, headed off gratefully when play was once again halted with dark clouds hovering menacingly above the stadium.

England, who have won 11 of their last 13 tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, are looking to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia in the five-Test series.

