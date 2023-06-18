AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 10:11am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have reportedly started Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Tehran meant to enhance bilateral economic relations including finalisation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and opening of banking channels, well informed sources in Board of Investment (BoI) told Business Recorder.

Both countries are holding the 12th Bilateral Political Consultations at a time when Iran and Saudi Arabia have re-engaged diplomatically with Chinese mediation.

The sources said the PBC will revolve around bilateral relations and regional situation especially in the Middle East.

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

According to sources, key elements of agenda for the 12th BPC include the following: (i) economic and trade relations including barter trade mechanism, banking cooperation, assessment of ongoing PTA, finalization of FTA, convening 22nd Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and 11 Joint Border Trade Committee (JBTC), border markets operationalization, Bilateral Investment Treaty, declaration of Rimdan as The Convention on International Transport of Goods( TIR) and modernization of Taftan-Mirjaveh border gate; (ii) energy cooperation covering Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, uninterrupted electricity supply from Iran to Balochistan, Iran’s offer for 2 million Euros LPG humanitarian aid for flood-affected people and Iran’s offer to sell 5,000-MW additional electricity to Pakistan; (iii) aviation cooperation including the issues pertaining to 5th Freedom Rights to Pakistan, direct flights between Islamabad and Tehran, code-sharing, designation of Sepheran Airlines on the route of Lahore-Mashad and designation of Pouya Airlines on the route of Quetta-Zahidan; (iv) upgrading of Pakistan-Iran border maps; (v) Zaireen Management Policy; (vi) security cooperation with Iran; and (v) defence cooperation. The sources said, to firm up Pakistan’s viewpoint, Additional Secretary (Afg & West Asia) chaired the Inter-Ministerial Meeting last week to finalize talking points for the PBC.

Last week, Pakistan and Iran also held negotiations on framework of trilateral cooperation with China in economic and other areas including Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) as an Iranian delegation of Iran Investment delegation of Organization for Investment, Economic & Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) was in the federal capital.

The high-level delegation from Iran led by Ali Fekri, Deputy Minister and Head of OIETAI called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Ali Fekri, Deputy Minister and Head of the Organization of Investment, Economic and Technical Assistant of Iran (OIETAI), met with Sadiq to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Iran Tehran FTA BOI Bilateral Political Consultations Pak Iran relations OIETAI Pak Iran Bilateral Investment Treaty

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Tanwir Hasan Jun 18, 2023 07:01am
As an engineer I can say that Iran produces electricity at lower cost so Pakistan should buy more electricity from Iran at cheaper rates. Pakistani power plants produce high cost electricity due to high cost of CNG or local natural gas.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories