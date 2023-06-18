At least 13 killed in Kallar Kahar bus accident

KALLAR KAHAR: At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and over a dozen were injured as a bus overturned on a Motorway-2 Salt Range Saturday.

Reports said that the driver of the Jhan-bound passenger bus owned by a private company lost control resulting in the collision of bus, going from Islamabad to Lahore, with the divider line near booth 224. As a result, at least 11 people, including five women and children, were killed on spot and others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The deceased and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.