Shaheen returns to Test side for SL tour

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka next month. The men’s national selection committee has also included uncapped batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the 16-member squad for what will be Pakistan’s first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The squad has been designed keeping in mind the conditions that the team will encounter in Sri Lanka. The team boasts four spinners, four fast bowlers, six specialist batters and two keeper-batters.

Shaheen is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets and no Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since the left-armer made his debut on 3rd December 2018. Shaheen, 23, averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04.

Expressing his pleasure to be back in the Test side, Shaheen said: “I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format. After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”

Huraira has played 24 first-class, 10 List A, and six T20s and he has earned the spot after an impressive run. He was the leading run-scorer in the last two iterations of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the 2022-23 edition, the 21-year-old, who hails from Sialkot, was the only batter to breach the 1000-run mark, playing an integral role in helping Northern to maiden first-class title. In 11 matches, Huraira smashed four centuries and two half-centuries on his way to 1,024 runs at an average of 73.14.

