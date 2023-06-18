AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soya, wheat futures set multi-month highs on US weather worries

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

CHICAGO: US corn, soyabean and wheat futures all closed higher on Friday and all set multi-month highs during the session as worries about stressful dry conditions in key portions of the Midwest prompted a flurry of buying ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, analysts said.

“We have an issue here in the centre of the Corn Belt (where) we can’t seem to break through and get meaningful moisture,” said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago. “Temperatures are going to be on the rise next week, and so the stress is going to increase on crops that are already struggling with moisture deficits.”

The US Department of Agriculture in May projected record-large US corn and soyabean harvests for 2023, but those targets are in jeopardy due to problematic weather as the summer growing season unfolds. Chicago Board of Trade July corn settled up 17 cents at $6.40-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop December corn, representing the 2023 crop, ended up 23 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel after rising to $5.98, its highest since mid-February.

New-crop November soyabeans finished up 50 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel after hitting their highest since mid-March. CBOT July wheat settled up 26-1/2 cents at $6.88 a bushel after notching a two-month top at $6.97. US markets will be closed on Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday, keeping traders on edge as weather forecasts fluctuate.

“With a three-day holiday approaching, the actual rainfall over the weekend and the weather forecast on Monday evening will determine the price direction for the upcoming week,” brokerage Copenhagen Merchant said in a note.

Wheat futures climbed as short-covering by investors, a setback in the dollar this week and dry weather in Europe shifted attention away from harvest progress in the US Plains.

Uncertainty around the Black Sea grain deal allowing export shipments from Ukraine also lent support. Russian officials said on Friday the pact allowing shipments from Ukraine could not be extended under current circumstances when it expires in mid-July.

Corn corn price corn crop

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soya, wheat futures set multi-month highs on US weather worries

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories