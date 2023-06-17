CPEC turns 10; commemorations next month

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to commemorate decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) early next month both in Pakistan and Beijing, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

China has invested billions of dollars in the CPEC projects in first phase across the country, especially in power sector and infrastructure.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) has prepared a number of functions to celebrate the event to be attended by key personalities of both countries.

The sources said, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, CEPC Secretariat have been directed to confirm participation from Chinese side during a meeting between Pakistan ambassador with Director General National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The modalities on execution of CPEC Summit, including “Plan of the Day,” as presented is to be further firmed up between the CPEC Secretariat and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). Program for 5th July 2023 is to include participation of Chief Ministers. The sources said three to five minute videos on sectoral achievements would be made by Ministries of Energy, Communication/NHA, Aviation/PCAA, Board of Investment, government of Balochistan/GDA, Ministry of Maritime Affairs/GPA and Higher Education Commission.

An exhibition will be held in coordination with NDRC by Pakistan Mission in Beijing to showcase achievements of CPEC by Chinese companies and government agencies. Invitations are being extended for ministerial level attendance of exhibition to be coordinated by Pak Mission in Beijing.

Board of Investment is to organize a Business Conference. Concept Note for the business conference has already been shared with BoI and Planning Division. Necessary publicity material for projecting Business Conference in print and electronic and social media is to be developed by DevCom and shared with BoI.

The sources said BoI will invite local and Chinese businesses working in Pakistan whereas Pakistan embassy in China will extend invitation to prospective businesses from China and share their final lists with CPEC Secretariat for perusal of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The BoI to periodically update on status of online registration form of interest to CPEC Secretariat.

Government of Balochistan/Gwadar Port Authority has shared proposed plan for various activities to be held at Gwadar.

The GoB/GDA is to provide firmed up timelines along with designation of chief guest for each activity. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs/GPA has shared non-paper proposed plan for various activities to be held at Gwadar. The MoMA/GPA is to provide firmed up timelines along with designation of chief guest for each activity. Issue related to non-inclusion of China Expo Centre Gwadar (in list of projects to be inaugurated) is to be included in Minister PD&SI’s talking points for meeting with Charge d’ Affaires.

For the CPEC International Conference, program of the day (along with list of invitees/attendees and all other arrangements) to be finalized and processed for approval of Planning Minister. Papers, as cleared by Scientific Commission, are to be processed for perusal of Minister for PD&SI.

