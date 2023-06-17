Pakistan Army wins int’l military drill contest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Friday won an international military drill competition known as “Pace Sticking Competition” held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for a third consecutive year.

At least 16 countries participated in the Pace Sticking Competition which tests the quality of mixed drills. Pakistan secured the second position.

"The Pakistan Army holds a unique position in terms of discipline and military drill," stated the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Havaldar Nauman of the Pakistan Army was honoured as the best individual drill sergeant. A total of five drill sergeants from Pakistan participated in the closing ceremony.

