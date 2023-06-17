ATC denies post-arrest bail to Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday denied post-arrest bail to PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and 11 others in the Shadman Police Station attack case. The court dismissed the petitions of 12 suspects while released 22 others on bail. Those who got bail were mostly juvenile.

The court announced its reserved verdicts on the bail petitions of 34 suspects in the police station attack during the May 9 riots. The court also issued notices to the police and the prosecution on petitions of Dr Yasmin Rashid for post-arrest bail in three other cases including attacks on Askari Tower, PML-N office in Model Town and torching a container at Kalma Chowk.

