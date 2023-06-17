Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 16, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,301.3
High: 41,612.67
Low: 41,280.16
Net Change: 67.87
Volume (000): 60,078
Value (000): 2,809,513
Makt Cap (000) 1,472,482,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,924.22
NET CH (-) 19.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,521.86
NET CH (+) 8.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,322.53
NET CH (-) 44.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,133.22
NET CH (-) 93.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,809.01
NET CH (-) 8.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,691.16
NET CH (+) 14.46
------------------------------------
As on: 16-June-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments