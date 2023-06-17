KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,301.3 High: 41,612.67 Low: 41,280.16 Net Change: 67.87 Volume (000): 60,078 Value (000): 2,809,513 Makt Cap (000) 1,472,482,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,924.22 NET CH (-) 19.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,521.86 NET CH (+) 8.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,322.53 NET CH (-) 44.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,133.22 NET CH (-) 93.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,809.01 NET CH (-) 8.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,691.16 NET CH (+) 14.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-June-2023 ====================================

