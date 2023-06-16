AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Downward spiral continues

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling in various sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 41,639.34 points intraday high and 41,269.13 points intraday low before closing at 41,369.17 points, down 145.28 points or 0.35 percent.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 149.676 million shares as compared to 179.644 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 3.606 billion against previous session’s Rs 3.755 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 35.61 points or 0.86 percent to close at 4,091.59 points with total daily turnover of 119.881 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 170.64 points or 1.2 percent to close at 14,091.49 points with total daily trading volumes of 86.238 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $326,423. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 17 billion to Rs 6.348 trillion. Out of total 314 active scrips, 213 closed in negative and only 77 in positive while the value of 24 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 21.691 million shares however lost Rs 0.45 to close at Rs 13.81 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 1.15, down Rs 0.01 with 17.474 million shares. BankIslami Pak gained Rs 0.71 to close at Rs 17.55 with 9.352 million shares.

Colgate Palmolive and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 78.55 and Rs 49.48 respectively to close at Rs 1125.89 and Rs 1846.48 while Allawasaya Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 176.96 and Rs 71.34 respectively to close at Rs 2188.00 and Rs 1010.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that a mixed session was recorded at the PSX. The market opened in the positive but lackluster activity was witnessed all day long, as investors opted to book profits at the end of the day as the index ended in the red shedding net 145.28 points. Investor participation remained sideways as the 3rd tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Fertilizer (down 59.0 points), E&P (down 42.6 points), Cement (down 31.2 points), Inv. Banks / Inv. Cos. / Securities Cos. (down 15.4 points) and Power Generation & Distribution (down 9.8 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 30.75 points or 0.39 percent to close at 7,943.45 points with total turnover of 5.698 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 42.85 points or 0.94 percent to close at 4,513.50 points with 6.862 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 23.07 points or 0.28 percent to close at 8,367.01 points with 14.711 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 29.39 points or 0.41 percent to close at 7,226.60 points with 5.664 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 25.45 points or 0.66 percent to close at 3,817.41 points with 13.237 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,676.70 points, down 17.96 points or 0.49 percent with 28.313 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks fell sharply lower on investor concerns over outcome of IMF unmet conditions in the federal budget FY24 including dollar amnesty, tax fairness and broadening tax base.

He said Moody’s ratings fears over risk of default in case of failure to complete IMF programme ending this month played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Downward spiral continues

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories