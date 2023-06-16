GSP Plus scheme will continue to assist developing economies: Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has expressed the hope that the European Union’s GSP Plus scheme, being mutually-beneficial template, will continue to assist developing economies without adding excessive conditionalities.

Khar, who on Thursday concluded her visit to Belgium and other EU nations, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, where she held intense talks with authorities of the EU countries on issues of mutual interest, strengthening of cooperation in various areas including trade and economy.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office here on Thursday, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP), Josep Borrell in Strasbourg on 13 June 2023.

Recalling her meeting with the High Representative on the sidelines of the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm on 13th May 2023, Khar expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the EU based on the Strategic Engagement Plan.

The Minister of State highlighted that Pakistan is engaging with the European institutions for building partnerships under various initiatives of the EU including the “Global Gateway Strategy” with a focus on green energy, and blue economies.

She also expressed the desire to further enhance EU-Pakistan mutual engagement, especially legal pathways to migration while addressing the EU’s concerns on readmission.

Underscoring the importance of trade and economic cooperation, the Minister of State emphasized that the EU’s GSP Plus framework had been mutually beneficial and instrumental in the growth of trade between the two sides.

The MoS highlighted the importance of decisive global action on climate adaptation and building climate resilience, and the importance of developed countries taking the lead in mobilising climate finance, noting the significant role of public and private funds, and technology to facilitate the transition.

The Minister of State and the High Representative/Vice-President also exchanged views on regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts.

The Minister of State expressed hope that the HR/VP will visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Khar also visited Strasbourg to meet with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on 13th June 2023. She held meetings with MEPs Heidi Hautala, Vice President of the European Parliament and Rapporteur of New GSP Plus, Nicola Procaccini, Chair of Delegation for Relations with South Asia, David McAllister, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Bernd Lange, Chair of International Trade Committee, Bernard Guetta, Vice Chair of Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Marie Pierre Vedrenne, Vice Chair of International Trade Committee and Maximillian Krah, Member International Trade Committee and Rapporteur for Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia.

“In these meetings, views were exchanged on trade, development and key issues in regional and international politics. Terming GSP Plus as a mutually beneficial template of economic cooperation, the Minister of State expressed the hope that the Scheme would continue to assist developing economies without adding excessive conditionalities,” read the statement.

It added that Khar also impressed upon the merits of creating legal pathways for migration, considering Pakistan's demographic dividend.

Discussing regional and international developments with the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Chair of Delegation for Relations with the countries of South Asia, Minister of State Khar underlined the importance of investment by the international community in a unified response to global challenges, such as climate change, food insecurity, and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

“In these exchanges, there was an agreement to enhance exchanges and dialogue to further strengthen parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Europe,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023