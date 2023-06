KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday lost a big value but silver stood firm on the local market, traders said. Gold prices declined by Rs1700 to Rs220700 per tola and Rs1458 to Rs189215 per 10 grams.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold price stood for $1929 per ounce and silver for $23.35 per ounce, traders said.

