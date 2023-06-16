AVN 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Read here for details.

  • Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Reference filed against IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s time being wasted, says Dar in reference to delay in IMF funding

Read here for details.

  • After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Read here for details.

  • JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Read here for details.

  • Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India’s Gujarat coast near Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read here for details.

