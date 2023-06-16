BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 15, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%
- Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar
- Reference filed against IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani
- Pakistan’s time being wasted, says Dar in reference to delay in IMF funding
- After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn
- Pakistan’s ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s
- OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field
- JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday
- Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India’s Gujarat coast near Pakistan
- FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia
