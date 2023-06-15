AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reference filed against IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jun, 2023 09:08pm

Murtaza Qureshi, a lawyer from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, on Thursday moved a reference against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), demanding an inquiry against the Islamabad High Court judge, Aaj News reported.

“As it appears prima facie that he has been violating the Constitution and the code of conduct for the judges, and remove him from the office of the Islamabad High Court,” said the reference filed on Thursday.

The applicant substantiated his claims with “some information from credible sources,” according to which Justice Kayani has allegedly committed misconduct and violation of the provisions of the code of conduct to be observed by the judges of the SC and of the high courts.

The reference alleged that the Lake View Housing Society was being run by the high court judge, who apparently had 18% of the shares in the project.

“The housing society is without NOC from the competent authority. The housing society project earned a huge profit of Rs40 to Rs50 crores [Rs400 million to Rs500 million] which was distributed by the shareholders,” it said.

Supreme Judicial Council Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani judicial reference

Comments

1000 characters

Reference filed against IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Pakistan’s time being wasted, says Dar in reference to delay in IMF funding

Pakistan's ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross from Keti Bandar in next ‘two to six hours’: PMD

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Oil futures up 2% on strong China refinery data, weaker US dollar

Read more stories