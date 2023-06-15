Reference filed against IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Murtaza Qureshi, a lawyer from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, on Thursday moved a reference against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), demanding an inquiry against the Islamabad High Court judge, Aaj News reported.

“As it appears prima facie that he has been violating the Constitution and the code of conduct for the judges, and remove him from the office of the Islamabad High Court,” said the reference filed on Thursday.

The applicant substantiated his claims with “some information from credible sources,” according to which Justice Kayani has allegedly committed misconduct and violation of the provisions of the code of conduct to be observed by the judges of the SC and of the high courts.

The reference alleged that the Lake View Housing Society was being run by the high court judge, who apparently had 18% of the shares in the project.

“The housing society is without NOC from the competent authority. The housing society project earned a huge profit of Rs40 to Rs50 crores [Rs400 million to Rs500 million] which was distributed by the shareholders,” it said.