KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 15, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship Care 11-06-2023 Ethanaya Phosphate Services ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shipping Cargo Services Pvt. Ltd Zheng He 3 16-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Niledutuch 16-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Lion Pakistan Northern 16-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Discovery Pakistan X-Press 16-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Msc Marina 16-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Rdo Endeavour 16-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Seamax 16-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Westport Lines Pakistan Kota Lumba 16-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Inasa 16-06-2023 D/29002 Sea Trade Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Shipping Agency Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ahency Pvt. Ltd Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping (Pvt) Ltd One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shiping Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Independent Spirit 15-06-2023 Container Ship - Pure Point 15-06-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Scarabe Coal Alpine June 13, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Kition-M Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean Service June 08, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Internationa June 06, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Demeter Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023 Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and Port Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do- Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Elim Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- =============================================================================

