Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 15, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Um             Disc Rock      Wma Ship Care      11-06-2023
                  Ethanaya       Phosphate      Services
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
One Matrix        15-06-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Vertom Joy        15-06-2023     D/25 Project                  Noble Shipping
                                 Cargo                      Services Pvt. Ltd
Zheng He 3        16-06-2023     L/4500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Niledutuch        16-06-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Lion                                                                 Pakistan
Northern          16-06-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Discovery                                                            Pakistan
X-Press           16-06-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Msc Marina        16-06-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Rdo Endeavour     16-06-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Seamax            16-06-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Westport                                                       Lines Pakistan
Kota Lumba        16-06-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Inasa             16-06-2023     D/29002                            Sea Trade
                                 Chickpeas                           Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Miracle           14-06-2023     L/25000 HSFO                Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Prabhu Parvati    13-06-2023     D/7000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
Xpress Bardsey    14-06-2023     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
                                                              Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu Ji Nan   14-06-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                              Ahency Pvt. Ltd
Kota Lumba        15-06-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                           Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
One Matrix        15-06-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Vertom Joy        15-06-2023     D/25 Project                   Noble Shiping
                                 Cargo                       Services Pvt Ltd
Zaraar Hanif      15-06-2023     L/55000 Clinkers                           -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit            15-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Pure Point        15-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Scarabe        Coal           Alpine          June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               PS Pelican     Palm oil       Alpine          June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Kition-M       Mogas          Alpine          June 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dona BIBI      Canola Seed    Ocean Service   June 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M. Internationa June 06, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                         June 14, 2023
Butinah           Coal           Int. Shipping and
                                 Port Service                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Elim              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

