KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 15, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship Care 11-06-2023
Ethanaya Phosphate Services
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shipping
Cargo Services Pvt. Ltd
Zheng He 3 16-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Niledutuch 16-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Lion Pakistan
Northern 16-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Discovery Pakistan
X-Press 16-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Msc Marina 16-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Rdo Endeavour 16-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Seamax 16-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Westport Lines Pakistan
Kota Lumba 16-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Inasa 16-06-2023 D/29002 Sea Trade
Chickpeas Shipping
Expected Arrivals
Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ahency Pvt. Ltd
Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shiping
Cargo Services Pvt Ltd
Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers -
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Independent
Spirit 15-06-2023 Container Ship -
Pure Point 15-06-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Scarabe Coal Alpine June 13, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Kition-M Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean Service June 08, 2023
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Internationa June 06, 2023
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Demeter Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023
Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and
Port Service -do-
OUTER ANCHORAGE
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do-
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Elim Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
