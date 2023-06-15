Medvedev dumped out by Mannarino in ’s-Hertogenbosch

’S-HERTOGENBOSCH: World number three Daniil Medvedev crashed out in his opening grass-court match of the season at ’s-Hertogenbosch on Thursday, losing in three sets to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Medvedev, who went out in the first round of the French Open last month, won the first set before going down 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the 52nd-ranked Mannarino, who won the Dutch tournament in 2019.

Mannarino will play former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, returning to the tour after nearly two years out with injury, or Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev, winner of a tour-leading five titles this season, will be in action next week in Halle, Germany – another grass-court tune-up event ahead of Wimbledon.