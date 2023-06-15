FIR lodged against 2 TV anchorpersons

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Wednesday booked two anchorpersons who are currently abroad under sections of terrorism and sedition for alleged involvement in the May 9 violent protests.

The Aabpara police station registered the FIR against anchorpersons, Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada, at the complaint of a citizen named, Majid Mehmood, for allegedly inciting the public into violence and vandalism amid the protests.

Sections 124A, 120B, and 121 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which deal with sedition, punishment of criminal conspiracy, and waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan have been included in the case. The other section of FIR includes section 131 of PPC and 7ATA of the anti-terrorism act in the FIR.

The complainant claimed that the charged public stationed at the Melody area in the federal capital was taking instructions directly from the nominated suspects via video.

The suspects provoked innocent people via video messages and social media posts and were playing the role of instruments of foreign anti-state agencies, he added. “Rebellion and chaos were spread in the country by attacking military installations,” the FIR stated.

